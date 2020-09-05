5 of the best PS4 bundle deals in 2020

The PlayStation 4 is a strong console, despite its age. The Sony console released in 2013, making it seven years old, but the graphics and game quality continue to excel. While it could improve in storage capacity and frame rates—improvements we’re hoping to see in the upcoming PlayStation 5—it remains one of the best consoles with some of the best exclusives.

Getting a PS4 now might seem like an odd choice with the PS5 on the way, but new consoles make the older versions less expensive. Even though it isn’t the next generation, it is still a good console with fantastic titles available: Bloodborne, Dark Souls, Red Dead Redemption 2, Death Stranding and more. Thanks in part to the age of the console, there are multiple bundles with great deals available.

Bundles fluctuate in availability. As we near the release of the PS5, availability may change. New bundles may appear or vanish entirely.

There are two types of PS4s listed here: the Slim and the Pro. Both were released in 2016, three years after the original PS4 launched. The Slim has the same functionality as the original console launched in 2013, just with some mild improvements. The Pro is a more expensive and stronger console with 4K support.

Due to COVID-19, consoles are in higher demand and stocks appear to be limited.

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console bundle

image via Amazon

This bundle appears to be the base bundle for PS4 devices. The Slim is the standard: it is cheaper, smaller, and quieter. This console comes with three games, one physical copy, and two codes. Buyers will receive The Last of Us Remastered as a physical copy and a code for both Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War. All three games are PS4 staples with amazing graphics and a powerful story.

The Last of Us was released in 2013 on the PlayStation 3 and received glowing responses. It had high marks across the board and was one of the best critically acclaimed games for the console. Set in a post-apocalyptic version of the United States where a fungus turns humans into zombies. Players take control of Joel as he escorts Ellie through the story using stealth, crafted weapons, and more. This bundle comes with a remastered version of the game. A sequel came out in 2020 that was equally well received. If you were considering the game already, this is a good bundle to see if the gameplay is for you.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a beautiful game released in 2017. Not quite as post-apocalyptic as The Last of Us, it follows Aloy on her quest for answers about the living machines that have overrun the world and her origin. Players can set traps for monsters and enemies, briefly tame and mount some of the robotics, use stealth, level up skills, and more. The game received dozens of awards for the combat, story, visuals, and acting. The game appeared on Steam in 2020 for the PC, but doesn’t run nearly as well as the PS4. If you’re already considering the PS4 and this game is of interest, this bundle is a deal.

The last game included is God of War. Another critically acclaimed masterpiece for the PS4, God of War released in 2018. The game follows Kratos, the same from previous installments in the series. Instead of exploring Greek mythology like the previous games, this game transitioned to Norse mythology. Fans of mythology, both Greek and Norse, will be thrilled with the attention to detail and the world within.

According to the listing, the codes were originally set to expire in March 2020, but Sony extended the expiration date to 2021. If the codes do not work, contact Sony and the seller.

PlayStation 4 Slim Holiday bundle with bonus Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

image via Amazon

The PlayStation 4 Slim holiday bundle is roughly the same as the first but includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition. The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn are all included with the addition of Spider-Man. Spider-Man released in 2018 and received impressive reviews and reception. Players take control of the superhero in an open world version of Manhattan.

This bundle builds on the previous one. It has everything plus an additional game. The prices are similar as well, so unless you really dislike Spider-Man, there’s no reason not to pick up this one.

PlayStation 4 Slim Holiday family bundle

image via Amazon

The PS4 Slim holiday family bundle targets families looking to game together. Previous bundles included the console, one controller, and a handful of games to go with it. This bundle changes the formula. It includes two games, three months of PlayStation Plus, the console, and two controllers. It is a bit more expensive than the others listed, but that’s the cost of a multi-gamer household.

The bundle includes Fortnite and Spider-Man. Fortnite is a free online multiplayer battle royale game. Most online games require a PlayStation Plus membership to play online. This bundle includes three months of PlayStation Plus so players can immediately hop into an online match.

Spider-Man, meanwhile, is an odd choice in this bundle. It’s a big, popular title to make players feel like they’re getting a little more content for their dollar. In a family bundle that focuses on multiplayer, it’s an odd choice. There’s no multiplayer in Spider-Man, but at least it’s a fun game to have anyway.

PlayStation 4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle

image via Amazon

This is the first bundle in the list to include the PS4 Pro instead of the Slim. The prices are a little higher, due to the Pro’s 4K HD capabilities. If you’re looking to budget, the Slim is a better choice. If the extra cost isn’t a problem, go with the Pro. This bundle includes the PS4 Pro and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise. The game was released in 2019 and is still a popular first person shooter. The game updates regularly along with the free-to-play Warzone. You don’t need Modern Warfare to play Warzone, but the content often mirrors each other. Modern Warfare has a multiplayer gamemode and a solo campaign mode.

PlayStation 4 Pro Limited Edition Death Stranding bundle

image via Amazon

This final bundle is the most recent of the list. If you’re looking to stand out among the boring, black consoles, this PS4 Pro will be the one for you. This limited edition bundle has a special Death Stranding-themed console and controller. The console is white with black hand prints (representing the enemies in the game) and the controller is a transparent gold (representing the Bridge Baby).

Death Stranding released in 2019 to high praise and awards. It’s another post-apocalyptic game that follows a courier as he navigates the world and the unusual monsters in it. It’s a creative game that attempts to look at the current state of the world through a new and unique lens. It received multiple awards for gameplay, music, story, and more.

As with the other bundles, if this is a game you’ve been interested in but didn’t have the PlayStation 4 already, this is a good option. Plus the limited edition colors and style are a nice touch.