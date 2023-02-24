5 best alternatives to PSVR2

Virtual reality games and VR technology have become popular over the past few years, providing players with a unique and immersive experience. VR games offer three-dimensional gaming with high-definition graphics, which requires advanced technology but is not all that affordable for many eager gamers.

PlayStation recently released its latest VR technology, the PSVR2, which boasts stunning 4K HDR visuals and unique sensations from its groundbreaking VR2 headset and VR2 sense controller.

The new VR technology from PlayStation offers headset vibrations, 3D audio technology, intelligent eye tracking and finger touch detection, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers from the PSVR2 controller. Every tiny detail that has gone into creating the headset, controller, and related VR games means a high price tag.

While the PSVR2 offers excellent features, there are five VR headsets on the market that are comparable to the PSVR2 and may save you a few dollars.

5. Meta Quest 2

Image via Meta

The Meta Quest 2 is an easy-to-use, all-in-one VR headset, and controller boasting twenty pixels per degree vision. The headset also offers six degrees of freedom, which tracks head and body movements without external sensors and 3D audio.

The controllers have improved ergonomics and a new thumb rest for stability. Best of all, this VR headset is glasses-compatible, so if you wear glasses, this VR headset might be for you.

4. PlayStation VR

Image via Sony PlayStation

While the PlayStation VR doesn’t have the groundbreaking advanced technology in PSVR2, it still offers incredible 3D audio, 360-degree vision, a stunning OLED screen with smooth 120fps visuals, and precision tracking.

It also allows for backward compatibility, meaning you can play several PS VR games on your PS5 console. This is a step up from the PSVR2, which does not have backward compatibility.

3. HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset

Image via HP

The HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset offers a next-level, immersive VR experience. It now has improved controller tracking, an adjustable facemask, and an exceptional combination of visuals and sound.

In addition, the headset has been ergonomically designed for comfort and has been optimized for compatibility across the industry, meaning that it works with SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality.

2. Valve Index VR Kit

Image via Valve

The Valve Index VR Kit has everything you need to immerse yourself in the virtual world. While it is more expensive than the PSVR 2, it comes with the headset, cables, power supply, controllers, VR base stations, and mounting hardware.

The headset offers superior display and visuals on its dual RGB LCDs and incredible audio. In addition, the controllers have been designed for long-term comfort, and the base stations provide the highest levels of tracking with an improved range and better compatibility.

1. VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset

Image via Vive

The VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset offers clear, high-quality graphics, ergonomic design, rich stereo audio, and all-new LCD panels. The visuals are good, considering it has a 2880 x 1700 combined pixel resolution.

The SteamVR Tracking and advanced controllers help provide precise in-game movement with more freedom. However, these controls must be purchased separately.