2021’s best G-Sync monitors for gaming

Gaming monitors have evolved drastically, and one major reason for that is variable refresh rate technology. Currently, there are two leading competing VRR technologies: AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync.

VRR technology enables monitors to stay in sync with in-game render rates, increasing smoothness and responsiveness. As a VRR technology, G-Sync aims to eliminate screen tearing and other visual artifacts that often occur when the GPU’s frame output and the monitor’s refresh rate aren’t necessarily aligning with one another—an inconvenience many gamers know far too well.

Here are 2021’s best G-Sync native monitors, ready to supplement Nvidia-based gaming rigs.

Best overall monitor

Here’s a monitor that’s likely to check all of the boxes for gamers. The ViewSonic Elite XG270QG comes equipped with a 27-inch screen, 1440p resolution, 165Hz maximum refresh rate, and one-millisecond response time.

Along with supporting Nvidia GPUs, it’s also compatible with AMD’s FreeSync, so great news for gamers rocking an AMD GPU and like what they see.

Aside from its performance, the XG270QG also boasts a few comfort-minded features. This monitor includes anti-glare panels in the box that attach right on the sides of the screen, shielding undesired glare from external lights. The monitor stand also allows for a variety of adjustments, so achieving a comfortable viewing position is a breeze.

One main downfall is that there’s no HDR support, which might be a deal-breaker for some users. However, given it’s an IPS panel, the colors produced are deep, vibrant, and pleasant to view.

Best high refresh rate monitor

For gamers who prioritize monitor responsiveness, the Alienware AW2521H is a sure bet with its 360Hz refresh rate, one-millisecond response time, and 1080p 25-inch IPS panel.

This monitor’s ultra-high refresh rate and low response time make gaming feeling lightning-quick, fluid, and crisp. These attributes are of the highest importance for many competitive gamers.

The ergonomics are also versatile, so users shouldn’t have any problems adjusting the monitor to their liking. Given its smaller screen size, though, it might be a turn-off for users who tend to have multiple windows open at any given moment or multitaskers. However, in terms of aiming for high raw gaming performance, this monitor impresses.

Best 4K monitor

While some gamers care strictly about optimal performance, others are more interested in the best and highest quality possible. Meet the Acer Predator XB273K.

The Predator XB273K features a 27-inch, 144Hz IPS screen—and most importantly—4K resolution capabilities, paired with HDR. For gamers looking to immerse themselves in single-player campaigns, content creation, or those who want the most beautiful looking games to come alive, this monitor will likely be right up their alley.

The ultra-high resolution does come at a cost, though. This unit comes in at a premium price point and will likely require a high-end rig that supports 4K gaming. In general, be prepared for massive in-game fps hits when running games at such a high resolution. And remember, beauty comes with sacrifices.

Best ultrawide monitor

Here’s a monitor that’s sure to turn heads—literally. The LG UltraGear 38GL950G-B boasts a 38-inch, ultra-wide IPS display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 3840×1600 resolution. It also has a 144Hz display that overclocks to 175Hz along with a one-millisecond response time.

Playing games on a unit that has such a wide field of view is truly a unique experience. This monitor is ideal for users who require loads of monitor real estate for work, content creation, streaming, or general multitasking. If that’s the case, this monitor is a solid candidate.

Keep in mind, a panel as ultra-wide and unique as this one comes in at a pretty penny, so potential users who are keen on this model best start saving up promptly.

Best value monitor

When it comes to high performance and visual quality in gaming monitors, the LG 27GL850-B does a fine job of capturing that combination.

The LG 27GL850 features an IPS panel, which translates to more profound colors, higher brightness, and overall crispness while achieving a one-millisecond response time, along with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen size is 27 inches, which displays a QHD 2560×1440 resolution.

The design and structure of this unit are clean, straightforward, with only a sprinkle of “gamer” infused into it. The ergonomics are also easy to manipulate to one’s personal preference, thanks to the fully adjustable base that tilts, pivots, and slides vertically.

Along with being G-Sync compatible, this unit also complies with AMD FreeSync.

This monitor is tough to match in terms of overall value and is ideal for gamers looking to get the most bang for their buck or who are considering switching to or from an Nvidia or AMD-based GPU system.