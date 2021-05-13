2 new colors revealed for PS5’s Duelsense wireless controller—Cosmic Red and Midnight Black

The new controllers will be available at retailers next month.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Duelsense wireless controller is getting a sexy new look.

The next-gen controller, which offers haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone, came in just one color—until now. Two new colors for the controller, Cosmic Red and Midnight Black, are hitting shelves next month, according to Sony.

Midnight Black features two “subtly different” shades of black with light gray “detailing” to “reflect the night sky.” Cosmic Red offers a black and red design “inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.”

The new controllers will be available at participating retailers starting in June. But the exact release date will vary by location.

Your first look at Cosmic Red and Midnight Black, two upcoming colors for the DualSense wireless controller: https://t.co/UDw2Uo48EQ pic.twitter.com/WOHtIO4FNl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 13, 2021

“Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process,” Sony designer Leo Cardoso said. “We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs.”

Despite the reveal of these shiny new controllers, the console itself will likely remain in short supply through 2022.

“I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” Sony chief financial officer Hiroki Toriki said on May 10.