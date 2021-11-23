Tips for leveling up Halo Infinite’s Fracture: Tenrai battle pass

The Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai limited-time event is here and players can grind through a new event pass to unlock 30 tiers of exciting in-game items. The pass can be leveled up by completing weekly event challenges, requiring players to perform certain tasks in various modes.

But don’t expect to grind through the entire pass in one week. The Fracture: Tenrai event will be live one week per month throughout season one and players can only complete event challenges while the event is live. There are also only seven weekly event challenges available, so there’s a limit to how much progress you can make each week. It’s currently impossible to complete all 30 tiers in one week, meaning players who want to finish the pass will need to play multiple weeks.

This also means there isn’t one extremely quick way to level up the Fracture: Tenrai event pass since you must complete the weekly challenges to progress. There are a few things to remember when leveling up the pass, though.

The event challenges appear in the weekly challenges section alongside the regular battle pass challenges. Completing these adds another weekly challenge and all upcoming challenges can be seen in the Upcoming Challenges section. The event pass challenges are also in this rotation, meaning you’ll need to grind through other tasks to unlock them.

If there’s a specific challenge that you’re having trouble completing, consider using a Challenge Swap consumable. This replaces the challenge with another mission and can help ease the burden of grinding through difficult tasks. You can also focus on completing easy challenges to move through the list, opening a spot in your challenge section and getting to the event challenges faster.

The event challenges are relatively easy, but grinding through them can be tedious. Remember, all event pass progress transfers each week, so don’t worry if you don’t immediately make it through all of the available challenges.