It wouldn’t be a Halo game without achievements. And even though it’s technically a beta, Halo Infinite multiplayer still has a huge collection of achievements to hunt whether you play through Microsoft or Steam.

One of those multiplayer achievements is the Natural Formation Location Sensation achievement, which requires you to gain access to a loot cave in a matchmade game. Here’s how it’s done.

How to access a loot cave in Halo Infinite matchmaking

There are two loot caves available on the map Fragmentation, which is a popular map in the Big Team Battle playlist. No matter which base you start in, there’s a cave on either the left or right side. The entrance is a bright red, locked door with a glowing button next to it.

Image via Microsoft/343 Studios

Go up to the button and hold down your Interact button to begin the hack. Stay near your little AI while it hacks the door for you, which takes about 20 seconds. Once it completes, the door will turn blue and will now open for you.

Image via Microsoft/343 Studios

Inside, you’ll find various grenades, a powerful weapon like a sniper or an energy sword, and a powerup such as active camo or an overshield. There are other doors you can leave the loot cave through, but it locks behind you when you leave and there’s a two-minute cooldown before it can be hacked and opened again.