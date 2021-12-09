Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon Collectible locations

Missions in Halo Infinite can prove to be deeper than they look. While you can complete all the missions by only doing the needed tasks, some players won’t consider missions fully completed until they also find all the collectibles.

Some of these collectibles will be hidden in plain sight, but it may be hard to notice them as you’re going through a mission for the first time. The Warship Gbraakon Collectibles is one of the earliest sets of hidden items that players get to find in Halo Infinite. Here’s where you can collect them.

UNSC Audio Log – Recovered Files: The Plan

It’s impossible to miss this collectible since it’s given to all the players starting the main story.

Spartan Audio Log – Infinity Down

Find the bridge in the opening missions and enter the large Banished corridor. Keep an eye on your right as you move and you should notice the Spartan Audio Log.

Boom Skull Location

You’ll notice a corridor with moving pieces as you move on the bridge. Use the lift at the end of the corridor to get to the second compartment and you’ll be able to find the Boom Skull.

Banished Audio Log – Loss Location

Head over to the main area on the bridge. The Banished Audio Log will be on the right side of the room, sitting against a door.