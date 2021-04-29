Halo Infinite to support cross-play and cross-progression across PC and Xbox

Halo Infinite will have cross-play, as well as cross-progression across both PC and Xbox, according to a blog written by Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios.

The line is stuffed in a section titled “Building Communities Around Games, Not Devices” and it also mentions that Microsoft will be continuing to invest in Xbox Cloud Gaming to make console games more accessible on PC. In total, the blog mentions that “Xbox Cloud Gaming allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play over 100 console games on a wide range of computers.”

Halo Infinite is still delayed until late 2021 and there’s no public release date for it at this time. Infinite was taken back into production after massive fan backlash to a gameplay trailer that premiered in August 2020 showed some flaws with the graphics. Infinite was supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X.

While cross-platform and cross-progression are coming, the blog says there will still be a focus on making the best PC product. Halo: The Master Chief Collection notoriously didn’t launch well. The Halo 2 campaign launch was particularly full of bugs and studded with performance issues.

Halo fans have been waiting for Infinite for quite some time, and considering the state of recent Halo launches, they might do well to be a little more patient.