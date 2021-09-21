Halo Infinite to hold back-to-back testing weekends starting Sept. 23

Players eager to get in on the Halo Infinite action will have two chances this weekend and the following weekend thanks to the second stage of technical previews for the game’s multiplayer mode.

Halo Infinite held its first technical preview back in late July, which was restricted to only bot-controlled enemies. But starting with this weekend’s preview beginning on Sept. 23, players will be taking on other players. Again, this test will be limited to eligible Halo Insiders.

The 343 team shared details today via the latest Inside Infinite preview, which included news that technical previews will be held from Sept. 23 to 26, and then again from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. PvP modes will be enabled in both weekends, but there are some differences between the events.

During the first weekend, you’ll have access to the Social Arena with objective modes and get to play a new map on Sept. 26. The Bot Arena will also be back again, this time with objective modes. The second weekend will have the Big Team Battle with three different game modes on the map Fragmentation. This is the biggest MP experience in Halo, boasting 12-vs-12 combat. It will also include all the features from the previous weekend.

Also included in both weekends will be Training Mode, Weapon Drills, Customization, Battle Pass, and new Halo Waypoint app & web experiences. During both weekends, the test will only be available during specific play windows. Here is information on these windows courtesy of Inside Infinite.

WEEKEND ONE (ARENA)

Thursday evening, Sept. 23: Build becomes available for download Thursday night Training Mode and Weapon Drills are available

Friday, Sept. 24 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Saturday, Sept. 25 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Sunday, Sept. 26 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Monday, Sept. 27 @ 10am PT: Flight access closes until Weekend Two

WEEKEND TWO (BIG TEAM BATTLE & ARENA)

Thursday evening, Sept. 30: Flight access turns on Training Mode and Weapon Drills become available

Friday, Oct. 1 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Saturday, Oct. 2 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Sunday, Oct. 3 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Sunday, Oct. 3 @ 9pm PT: Surveys go out to a portion of Halo Insiders

Monday, Oct. 4 @ 10am PT: Flight access closes

Wednesday, Oct. 6 @ 10am PT: Halo Support site closes

Halo Infinite is set to launch on Dec. 8. If you want a chance to try the game out before then, don’t miss this opportunity or any future tests that will come over the following months.