Halo community director says Halo Infinite team will swap to monthly updates, new “Inside Infinite” coming this week

More frequent updates are on the way ahead of the game's fall launch.

Halo Infinite has gone through a long and troubled development, having its release date pushed back multiple times—including the most recent update moving the release to the fall of 2021. But developer 343 Industries is committed to being more transparent and providing frequent updates about the game’s development.

Brian “ske7ch” Jarrard, 343’s community director for Halo, has been around the franchise since the Bungie days. And in a recent Reddit thread asking about Infinite’s development, he gave fans some additional clarity.

The post specifically said 343 hadn’t given fans “something serious” to look at in a long time, leaving fans to wonder if things at the studio are fine. Jarrad responded by pointing to the company’s improved communication over the last several months.

“Not saying it’s right or a good thing, but considering we went 12-month stretches of total darkness and our last update was on December 8, I don’t think there’s any cause to worry,” Jarrard said. “Keep in mind that many of us around the studio were out of office for two or more weeks to end the year and then it takes time to get back into the swing of things, etc.”

Jarrard also said the updated release window of this fall was revealed in the previous update, which gave the team a clear “runway ahead of us and some time to go.”

343 is moving forward with more frequent updates starting with “at least monthly high-level updates,” according to Jarrard. He even confirmed that another big “Inside Infinite” update is coming later this week.

“This month we’re talking with members of the sandbox team to share some insights into their vision for Halo Infinite and the work they’re doing,” Jarrad said. “To manage expectations, this won’t have world premier big screenshots or huge things like a date announce, but our goal is to offer our community more context and insights into our team and the game we’re making while we’re all awaiting the larger beats and full marketing machine later this year.”