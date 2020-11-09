Halo 4 coming to Master Chief Collection on Nov. 17

Halo 4 is finally being added to the Master Chief Collection on Nov. 17. The game was exclusive to Xbox 360 when launched in 2012 but now it’s optimized for PC and will be the last game joining the bundle.

Players will assume the role of Master Chief, starting the campaign four years after the events of Halo 3. With a campaign and multiplayer mode, fans are placed in the aftermath of the war with the Flood and will have to seek help for an AI friend, Cortana.

Halo 4 will officially arrive on PC as a part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, on November 17.



Wake up, and venture forth into Requiem. pic.twitter.com/nc67lRNEyG — Halo (@Halo) November 9, 2020

The shooter game received positive reviews when it was launched and introduced updated versions of weapons, new armor abilities, and new gameplay mechanics.

The Master Chief Collection contains six games in total: Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4. The games were released within the collection over time starting in December 2019.

The games were all optimized for PC, receiving a graphic upgrade, audio and cutscene redesigns, and every map released with the series, including six Halo 2 remade maps.

The collection was developed by 343 Industries with other studios and will lead to the release of Halo Infinite, which is now scheduled to launch in 2021. The Master Chief Collection is also available in the Xbox Game Pass for PC.