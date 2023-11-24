GTA voice actor seemingly swatted while streaming GTA Online

One of GTA 5’s most iconic voices Ned Luke was swatted while live-streaming GTA Online.

The voice actor, who played Michael De Santa in GTA 5, was in the middle of a Thanksgiving Twitch stream when he was notified by someone in his home the police were knocking on his door. Because of this, Luke cut the stream short, saying he was being swatted. He has not addressed the incident since outside of an emoji posted to social media.

It seems the star fell victim to swatting, a trend that continues to become more common in the livestreaming community. Fortunately, in this case, it seems Luke has been left unharmed from the incident, which isn’t always the case. Even just earlier this week, YouTube megastar IShowSpeed was swatted while live for what is far from the first time. He has been targeted by repeated swattings recently that don’t look like they’re stopping anytime soon. And, of course, Speed isn’t the only streamer who has had to deal with this crime.

While most GTA fans remember Luke as the voice of Michael in GTA 5, the voice actor has been building quite a community on YouTube with his GTA streams and content too. Starting in October, Luke has been playing GTA and managed to amass a subscriber count of more than 50,000. With the GTA hype only set to get bigger with GTA 6’s imminent reveal, it’s likely Luke’s channel will continue to grow as fans reminisce over past GTA sequels.

Who knows, maybe Michael will even make an appearance in the next GTA entry, which is shaping up to be the most anticipated game ever. It won’t be long until we find out, as GTA 6 and its many reveals are expected to be unveiled in December, likely at The Game Awards. That means it’s just a few weeks until the next era of GTA begins.