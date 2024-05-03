Tarkov-like Gray Zone Warfare reaches impressive sales milestone in just 3 days

Extraction shooter Gray Zone Warfare is 2024’s latest surprise hit. After launching on Tuesday, April 30 with one day’s notice, the game has blown up on Steam Early Access.

Publisher and developer MADFINGER Games revealed today that GZW has sold over 500,000 copies in just three days, which is great sales by any stretch, but even more impressive for its surprise release by a team that previously only made mobile games.

Have you tried out this game yet? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After an expectedly rough launch day with server issues, graphical problems, and issues with purchasing the game, GZW has now stabilized a bit. At time of writing, nearly 50,000 players are logged in and exploring Lamang Island, the fictional locale and setting for the game.

GZW is similar to Escape From Tarkov, which has gone through quite a controversy over the past few weeks surrounding its “pay-to-win” $250 Unheard Edition announcement. GZW may have come out at exactly the right time, but the early-access title’s launch is just the beginning.

Over time, GZW will add more to it, as is usually the case with early-access titles. The game will continue to be updated with bug fixes, quality-of-life changes, and new content as MADFINGER works to iterate on the title and maintain its promising beginnings.

The game boasts over 150 missions for players to take part in to earn gear, money, and other loot, while also playing in PvE or PvPvE environments. As with most extraction shooters, the thrill is in infiltrating an area, grabbing loot from enemies or the environment, and getting out before you get taken out and lose it all.

Over 500,000 PMCs Now In Lamang 🎉



These three days have been quite a whirlwind. We are eternally grateful to everyone who has enlisted in #GrayZoneWarfare



Our commitment remains steadfast as we push ahead with determination because we understand that #EveryMoveMatters #GZW 🤙 pic.twitter.com/RtMZ0qSRQx — Gray Zone Warfare (@GrayZoneWarfare) May 3, 2024

Gray Zone Warfare is available now on Steam Early Access, with its base edition priced at $34.99. There are also several other editions that include more locker space and other items, all the way up to its $100 Supporter Edition.

