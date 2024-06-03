Gray Zone Warfare Unnameable quest guide: How to find UNLRA staff member

There are several different search missions in Gray Zone Warfare and plenty of stories to discover as you explore every part of the map on Lamang Island, including the story behind Gunny’s Unnameable quest.

Unlike other search quests, the Unnameable quest tasks you to find a missing UNLRA employee who was sent into the jungle on some sort of expedition for the organization. He was most likely working near Ground Zero, but his family knows he wasn’t staying at the main UNLRA camp. He mentioned that he’d be staying in a room near Tiger Bay Central and he complained about the smell of fried seafood at a restaurant.

There aren’t too many clues for his position, but here’s how to find the staff member in the Unnameable quest in GZW.

How to complete Unnameable quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Entering the Tiger’s Bay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Unnameable quest in GZW, head over to Tiger Bay and find your way to the restaurant in the small town, marked on the map. The home you need to enter is the second house from the road and it should have a couch in the middle of the first floor room, three plant pots in front, and a blue refrigerator.

The house in question is anything but cozy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find your way to the second floor of this house, which should be found as you pass by a washing machine. As you walk up the steps, you should be greeted by a large doorway directly on your right and a hall leading to the right past it. Walk through the large doorway and follow this hall until you spot the familiar blue of UNLRA luggage.

An unfortunate end. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the small bedroom ahead, you should find a few boxes, a lamp, and an unfortunate body on a bed. You’ll need to examine the body to complete this quest, completing the search and raising even more questions as to who would have wanted this poor employee dead.

This should complete the quest, netting you 6,500 USD, an M2 tactical vest, 2,000 experience points, and 200 reputation points with Gunny.

