How to complete EOD in Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare Unnameable quest guide: How to find UNLRA staff member

Finding answers.
Tyler Esguerra
  and 
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 01:05 pm

There are several different search missions in Gray Zone Warfare and plenty of stories to discover as you explore every part of the map on Lamang Island, including the story behind Gunny’s Unnameable quest.

Unlike other search quests, the Unnameable quest tasks you to find a missing UNLRA employee who was sent into the jungle on some sort of expedition for the organization. He was most likely working near Ground Zero, but his family knows he wasn’t staying at the main UNLRA camp. He mentioned that he’d be staying in a room near Tiger Bay Central and he complained about the smell of fried seafood at a restaurant.

There aren’t too many clues for his position, but here’s how to find the staff member in the Unnameable quest in GZW.

How to complete Unnameable quest in Gray Zone Warfare

The quest location for Unnameable in GZW
Entering the Tiger’s Bay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Unnameable quest in GZW, head over to Tiger Bay and find your way to the restaurant in the small town, marked on the map. The home you need to enter is the second house from the road and it should have a couch in the middle of the first floor room, three plant pots in front, and a blue refrigerator.

The home needed for Unnameable in GZW
The house in question is anything but cozy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find your way to the second floor of this house, which should be found as you pass by a washing machine. As you walk up the steps, you should be greeted by a large doorway directly on your right and a hall leading to the right past it. Walk through the large doorway and follow this hall until you spot the familiar blue of UNLRA luggage.

The final end for the Unnameable quest.
An unfortunate end. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the small bedroom ahead, you should find a few boxes, a lamp, and an unfortunate body on a bed. You’ll need to examine the body to complete this quest, completing the search and raising even more questions as to who would have wanted this poor employee dead.

This should complete the quest, netting you 6,500 USD, an M2 tactical vest, 2,000 experience points, and 200 reputation points with Gunny.

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.