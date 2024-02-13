Where to find the Secret Cocktail Recipe in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Searching for a Secret Cocktail Recipe in Granblue Fantasy: Relink sounds simple enough, but it can be a bit of a nightmare if you don’t know where to look.

This side quest, titled The Forbidden Spirit, becomes available in Chapter 6, which brings you to the city of Seedhollow. There, you can encounter a city guard who asks you to find a Secret Cocktail Recipe. The good news is this isn’t something locked behind a super difficult Proud quest or something you need to farm for during the endgame. The recipe is treated as an Archive Entry, one of the glowing purple orbs you may have already spotted throughout Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

In fact, the recipe can be found somewhere in Seedhollow. However, the city’s layout is a tad confusing, and since there’s no map, it’s easy to get lost. So, we’re going to simply guide you to where the recipe is.

How to complete The Forbidden Spirit sidequest in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Turn left from the entrance to the market and be sure to pass the right hand side of this stall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first, where would you expect to find a cocktail recipe? A bar, of course. In fact, you may have already visited the bar in question as part of the main story. But what if you’re having trouble finding the bar or already visited it and can’t remember how to get back?

To reach the bar, start by positioning yourself at the entrance to the main marketplace. You can get there by going straight up the stairs from the docks. Turn left and go round the marketplace, past the Quest Counter. If you keep hugging the left, you should see a set of stairs heading down. Do not take those. Instead, go right past the stall in front of you, and you’ll see stairs heading up; that’s there you want to go.

Look out for that sign; it marks the entrance of the bar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you move forward, turn right as soon as you can, and you should find yourself in an alleyway. Follow the path and then turn left down a set of stairs. You’ll see a bridge in front of you; turn left before crossing it and go down another set of stairs. Walk forward, and the entrance to the bar will be right in front of you; look for a sign with a picture of a frothing mug of beer hanging above the entrance. Just head to the back of the bar, and you’ll see a purple orb to pick up.

With the recipe in hand, you can instantly warp back to the client via the side quest menu. In return for the recipe, you receive 10,000 rupies, two Champion Merits (which you need for forging new weapons) and a Critical Damage II Sigil, which makes a character’s critical hits deal more damage when equipped.