Granblue Fantasy Relink Honor, explained

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, completing quests rewards you with Honors, but what exactly does that mean?

Recommended Videos

Granblue Fantasy: Relink has several gameplay systems you need to become accustomed with, especially if you want to clear its endgame missions. Most are handily explained in the tips section of Lyria’s Journal, but Relink strangely doesn’t tell you what Honor is or what it does. We have the answer.

What is Honor in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

You’ve probably already completed your fair share of quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, either solo or with friends in co-op multiplayer. There’s a lot of information to parse on the battle results screen, most of which is easy to understand. But you’ll also have noticed a number above the character you played as, labeled Honors. For example, in the screenshot below, we completed a quest while playing as Narmaya and earned 154,027 Honors.

That’s a lot of Honors, but where did they come from? Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, how did we receive these Honors? This is a mechanic carried over from the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game, and from what we can tell, the amount of Honors you earn is based on how much damage you deal to enemies and bosses. Each quest has a maximum number of Honors you can earn, which is divided among the party if you’re playing co-op (Relink doesn’t dole out Honors to AI controlled characters). So, the more Honor you have, the more damage you dealt to enemies.

This description makes it seem like battles are slanted in favor of offensive characters who are built around dealing heavy damage, such as Lancelot and Percival. But, we’ve seen players suggest buffing party members and inflicting debuffs on enemies rewards Honor too, which gives more supportive characters like Io and Rosetta a fighting chance.

What does Honor do in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

Honor appears to be nothing more than bragging rights. It doesn’t contribute to the total score and quest rank, and it’s not something you can trade in for weapons or items. It’s just a means of measuring how much everyone contributed to the quest, and since AI party members aren’t given Honors, it only applies during co-op play. So, if you intend to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink on your own, this isn’t something you need to concern yourself with.