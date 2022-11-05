God of War: Ragnarok is one of the biggest AAA titles this year, receiving rave reviews from seemingly every website that has put one out. As fans eagerly await for the game to release on the PS5 in the coming days, many are curious about if and when it might be coming to PC as the 2018 title did recently.

It’s true that Sony has been bringing more of its single-player titles to PC over the last year, so many feel that Ragnarok coming to PC is inevitable. Here’s all the info you need to know about whether or not God of War: Ragnarok will come to PC.

Will God of War: Ragnarok come to PC?

While the game won’t be released on PC at launch, there is no reason to believe that it won’t come to the platform sometime later. 2018’s God of War did great when it was released on Steam in January of this year, so it will be clear to Sony that there is money to be made by releasing the game on more platforms than just the standard PlayStation at launch.

The game is arguably the biggest AAA launch this holiday season, with many of the other titles delayed into next year or beyond. Because of this, many players are eager to get their hands on the game that serves as the conclusion to the events that Kratos and Atreus began in 2018’s God of War. It looks like they’ll be at the center of Ragnarok, or the end of the gods and their control.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not God of War: Ragnarok will be coming to PC.