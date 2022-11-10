Where to get Sovereign Coals in God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök is possibly the most anticipated game of 2022, and it allows players to delve into numerous different tasks.

While the vast world of God of War Ragnarök has tons of activities, you won’t be able to take part in many of them if you don’t upgrade your gear. Having the best possible items on Kratos and Atreus is crucial in progressing through the game’s main story and side quests.

Santa Monica Studios’ developers made sure crafting is as complex and rewarding as can be. To complete some of the upgrades, you will need a handful of different resources, like Sovereign Coals.

Sovereign Coals are important once you get into crafting at the Huldra Brothers’ workshop. Finding them isn’t too hard, luckily.

Where to find Sovereign Coals in God of War Ragnarök

Sovereign Coals can be found in the Draugr Holes. They appear in every realm in the game, so you won’t have to travel far to get them.

There is one catch, though. At first, you will need to defeat The Hateful on your journey of finding Tyr, the Norse’s God of War. Once you beat the boss, you will receive your first Sovereign Coal and will be able to search for them from then on.

Defeating The Hateful isn’t easy, especially on the higher difficulty levels. The boss can unload a seriesof quick attacks onto you, so you need to keep your guard high and be fast in dodging the incoming attacks.