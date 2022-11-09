Where to get Petrified Bone in God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök is full of numerous different activities, and upgrading your gear throughout your journey is one of them.

As you embark on new adventures with Kratos and Atreus, both characters will need their armor and weapons to be upgraded so that you can face the tougher challenges that come along the way.

As in every game like God of War: Ragnarök, to craft more gear and upgrade the items you already have, you will need certain resources, like Petrified Bones, which are a crucial element of upgrades in the newest Santa Monica Studios title.

Where to find Petrified Bone in God of War: Ragnarök

Petrified Bones are one of the most common resources you will find along the way in God of War: Ragnarök. Since they are significant in strengthening your items, it’s pivotal to obtain as many of them as possible.

Finding them is simple in God of War: Ragnarök. They can be obtained in two ways: Firstly, you can find them in red chests, which are scattered throughout the game. Secondly, you will also be able to get them by completing the Muspelheim Trials, which is a set of challenges. You’ll stumble across them on multiple occasions in the game, so if you find one, make sure to complete them if you’re in need of Petrified Bones.