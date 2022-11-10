Where to get Glowing Embers in God of War Ragnarök

In God of War Ragnarök, some things necessary to progress are harder to obtain than others.

The newest game from Santa Monica Studios offers players a vast array of different weapons, armor, upgrades, and more. As a result, every player has the possibility to make their journey through the Nordic realms unique, since it’s up to them what kind of gameplay and upgrades they use.

At the same time, the developers made sure crafting in God of War Ragnarök is no easy feat. Thanks to its vastness, there are a bunch of materials needed to tweak gear. While some of them are easy to get, players will need to hustle for a few others, like Glowing Embers.

Where to find Glowing Embers in God of War Ragnarök

Some resources simply require players to browse through chests found along the journey, defeat enemies, or visit places of interest. But the case is different with Glowing Embers since it’s mandatory to complete challenges to get them.

Players can claim Glowing Embers by completing Muspelheim Trials. In God of War Ragnarök, there are 15 of them, and to unlock them, you will need to reach Muspelheim first. This can be done by collecting two Muspelheim Seed Pieces from Legendary Chests in Svartalfheim.

Once you have the full seed, you can travel to Muspelheim with the Mystic Gateway and can start completing the Muspelheim trials. There are 15 of them, and by completing them you will be rewarded with various loot, including the Glowing Embers.