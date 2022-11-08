Where to find the 3 braziers for the locked chest in Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok

In the Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok, players will sooner or later come across one of the usual Nornir chests that hide secret items within. These items are crucial for upgrading Kratos’ base health among other things, so it’s always worth taking time out of your day to unlock them.

Considering the location, it makes sense for this Nornir chest to ask you to light torches on top of brasiers, so let’s jump into it and tell you where they are so you can get on with the main story.

All braiser locations for the locked Nornir chest in Jarnsmida Pitmines

For this Nornir chest, players will need to find and light three braisers with the blades of chaos. These are located close by and can be down within a minute or two so long as you know where to look.

The first of the braisers to touch is located right next to the chest. If you miss it or can’t see it, we don’t know what else to tell you.

For the second one, from the chest head left and drop down to a lower area to come across a red chest you can open (If you haven’t already opened it). The second brasier is right behind that chest and can’t be missed.

Now for the third one, while looking at the second braiser we just mentioned, head left to jump over a ridge. The third braiser will be on the right just up a bit. If you can’t jump over the ledge, remember to remove your axe from the previous puzzle if you didn’t do it already to have a way for you to jump over the gap with the blades of chaos.

After that, it’s a simple case of returning to the Nornir chest to pick up the item inside.