There is little time left between now and the official release of the latest adventure in the God of War franchise, but exactly when gamers can get into the title will depend on where you live.

God of War: Ragnorak technically releases tomorrow, but depending on what time zone you live in, you’ll be able to get into the game earlier.

Many gamers have already digitally purchased the PlayStation exclusive game, but you won’t be able to step foot into the mythologically-themed action-adventure title until a very specific time.

What time can I play God of War: Ragnarok?

God of War: Ragnarok will unlock for players at 11pm CT tonight, when the clock strikes midnight on the East Coast turning Nov. 8 into Nov. 9.

Players have been able to pre-order the game since July 15, and with four different editions of the game, there are some options for players. If gamers pick up the digital version of the game, make sure to preload it.

Related: Will God of War: Ragnorak come to PC?

Starting on Nov. 2, anyone who pre-purchased that game was able to start pre-downloading the game ahead of its release tonight. Adjusting your PlayStation Store settings to automatically download games is the easiest way to ensure that you’ve preloaded God of War before it goes live. If you haven’t already, the game requires between 90GB and 96GB for PS4 and PS5, respectively.