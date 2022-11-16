You’re venturing through the Eastern Barri Woods and you’ve come across a Nornir Chest with no noticeable way of opening it, welcome to God of War Ragnarök.

These chests can be found all around the nine realms, but some can prove more tricky to open than others. Fortunately, there is always a solution and in this case, once you’ve located your targets it only takes moments to finish.

So you can open this God of War chest and claim its rewards, here is everything that you’ll need to know about where to find your targets and solve this puzzle.

How to unlock the Eastern Barri Woods Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarök

Image via Santa Monica Studios

To unlock this Nornir Chest you’ll need to rotate pillars using your Axe until they match the sigils present on the box. This process is very simple and all you’ll need to do so you can complete it is find the pillars.

The first of these you may have noticed on your way up to the chest. This is on the left-hand side of the stone staircase and you can be reached with your Axe after you’ve taken out the poisonous plant in its way.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

Next, you can find the second pillar right behind the Nornir Chest. This makes matching up the sigils extremely easy.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The final one of these pillars can be located down the path on the left side of the chest and seen in the distance when you are standing on the cliff. Launch your Axe in the distance and rotate the pillar until it matches the final sigil.

Once you’ve done this, the chest will open and you can get the stat boost from inside.