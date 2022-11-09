How to open The Southern Wilds Nornir chest in God of War Ragnorak

The Southern Wilds isn’t one of the bigger areas in God of War Ragnarok, but it is home to likely one of the more annoying Nornir chests to solve.

The chest is located halfway through the level in an area you can’t miss due to how the level plays out, asking you to spin three golden wheels to unlock the contents inside.

The Southern Wilds Nornir Wheel locations

Due to the landscape in this area, finding the three golden wheels is honestly daunting because they are hidden so well and how to reach them can be confusing. So let’s help you out.

Image via Sony

The first one is the most simple to find. While looking at the Nornir chest, go left and look up behind where you came from and you will see it above a rock. Use the blades of chaos to burn off the shrubs and then line up the wheel with the rune on the chest.

Image via Sony

For the second one, from the chest again, look directly up and far left to see it hiding beside a tall tree just out of view. This one doesn’t have any shrubs on it, so you can line up the rune with the chest rune symbol with ease.

Image via Sony

Image via Sony

The third and final one and arguably the most annoying one people have trouble finding and reaching is actually located behind the Nornir chest a little back where you came from. Looking up, you’ll see it out of view in the treeline surrounded by shrubs that stop you from being able to turn it.

The blades of chaos don’t reach it no matter where you look and that’s because you need to set off a chain reaction. Just to the left of it are a series of black shrubs you can burn with the blades of chaos that will slowly make their way up to the wheel, allowing you to spin it and open the Nornir chest.