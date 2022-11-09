How to open the Dragon Beach chest in God of War Ragnarök

Opening Nornir chests is something you’ll want to do a lot in God of War Ragnarök as it will provide you with stat increases that will make your time in the game much easier.

This being the case, you won’t want to miss any on your way and if you’ve landed at Dragon Beach you might be stumped to find a solution. Fortunately, this is one of the easier chests to open in the game.

Here is everything you need to know so that you can open the chest on Dragon Beach and claim its contents.

How to open the chest at Dragon Beach in Nidavellir

Unlocking this particular chest on Dragon Beach can be tricky as none of the sigils are immediately visible when looking around the area. To find these you’ll need to use your Axe and freeze three geysers.

Once frozen, behind each of these geysers, you’ll see the sigils, aim your weapon, and be able to launch your Axe through the water and take them out.

Image via Santa Monica Studio

The first of these can be found behind the chest. Simply launch your Axe into the stream of water and you’ll soon see the sigil.

Image via Santa Monica Studio

Next, head to the beach’s entry and you can see another Geyser facing toward the ocean. The process is going to be exactly the same for this target.

Image via Santa Monica Studio

The last sigil is behind the massive Dragon statue, but getting to it is slightly more difficult. Head towards the chest and freeze the geyser from that side to see your target. Then head to the back of it and you’ll be able to view the sigil through the rocks.

From here, it’s simple: aim up and take it out.

If done correctly you’ll have eliminated all three targets and gain access to the Nornir chest, then you can continue your God of War Ragnarok quest.