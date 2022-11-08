How to open the locked chest in Aurvangar Wetlands Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok

Throughout the world of God of War Ragnorak, players will come across a series of chests that are locked through Dwarven Rune Seals.

These chests are important because they house different items that help to increase your base health, among other things. Unlocking these chests, though, can come off as a little tricky, especially in the later stages of the game.

One of these chests includes the one found in Aurvanger Wetlands Svartalfheim, which we will help you unlock today.

Where to find all three seals at the first locked Nornir chest in Aurvangar Wetlands

To open the chest, you need to find and swing your axe at three ruins located near the chest.

The first two are easy, being behind the chest on the small island in the distance and beside the chest to the right of it, but there is one that the developers hid close by that requires a little exploring to hit to finally get the chest to open.

The last of the three ruins is located behind you. To reach it, go back to where you came from originally by jumping over the small river and turning around to see two geysers. Use your Axe to freeze the one on the left—not the one that you originally froze to reach the area in the first place—and have Kratos climb up to a new area.

In this area, you will find a Dwarven Artifact on the floor that you can pick up, and then if you turn around, you will find the final third seal by the tree. Once you break it, you can jump back down to where the chest is and open it to get one of many Idunn Apples that can increase your maximum health.

Be sure to keep your eyes out for more of these chests throughout your adventure to unlock additional bonuses to keep you alive in the late game.