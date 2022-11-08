How to move the waterwheel and open the gate at Aurvangar Wetlands in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has a few puzzles that seem easy at first but then turn into nightmares when the game doesn’t tell you where to go or what to do.

One of these puzzles includes the waterwheel, which is located in the Aurvanger Wetlands that you will happen to come across early in your journey. You are meant to turn this wheel, but the game doesn’t really tell you how to do it or where to go to do it.

But that is what we are here for.

How to get the wooden waterwheel moving in Aurvangar Wetlands

Getting the waterwheel moving in the area is something you will need to do to progress, but players might pass an obvious detail that helps with the quest with ease should they continue down the path as normal.

After using the Blades of Chaos to destroy a geyser that can be frozen to progress, Kratos will go up two small sections before coming across a small pool of enemies you will need to defeat. Usually, after defeating the enemies, you would proceed down the path with Atreus as it appears like it’s the way to go but first you should hold back and stay exactly where you were.

If you look over to the waterwheel, you will see another water Geyser beside it on the left. You need to throw your Axe at this geyser to get the waterwheel to move, as freezing it will cause the initial geyser you ran across to shoot up and open the way. It might not look like you can reach it at first from your current location, but you can if you go close enough to the ledge.

Once frozen, you’ll finally be able to move forward from this more-annoying-than-it-should-be puzzle.