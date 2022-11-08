God of War Ragnarök is here, and as you jump into the action and venture through the nine realms, you will want to be sure you can take a hit. A great way to do this is to increase your overall health.

Those who have played previous God of War games will know this isn’t a simple task, especially in 2018’s PS4 title, which completely changed the system. Fortunately, if you’re familiar with this, you’re already on the right path.

Here’s everything you need to know to keep Kratos’ health going up during your adventure in God of War Ragnarök.

How to increase maximum health in God of War Ragnarök

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studio

Increasing your health in God of War Ragnarök functions the same way it did in 2018’s God of War. Players need to use Idunn Apples to increase their maximum health. Similarly, you won’t be able to purchase these items or find them lying around the nine realms. Instead, some puzzle-solving skills are required to acquire them.

Nornir Chests are the only place that you can find Idunn Apples in Ragnarök.

To open these chests you’ll solve puzzles. These puzzles get more difficult later in the game, but the general solution is to use your weapons to trigger three targets corresponding to sigils on the chest.

During your time in the game, you will find plenty of other Nornir chests, some of which will include other items that boost different stats, which are also important. Make sure you’re taking the time to open all of the chests you find on your way.