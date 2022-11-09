How to edit the appearance of your gear in God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök, much like its 2018 predecessor, gives players a wide selection of armor sets with varying stats, advantages, and disadvantages. Once players find a set of armor that fits their playstyle best, they are then able to fully upgrade those pieces to reach their maximum potential.

God of War (2018) saw critical acclaim, though one major complaint was the inability to change how the player’s armor sets looked. For God of War: Ragnarök, Santa Monica Studios addressed this issue by implementing a transmog system into the series’ latest installment. Tansmog allows players to change the appearance of a certain item displayed on their character while retaining the stats that make it valuable to still equip.

While there are plenty of items and armor sets in God of War: Ragnarök that may better Kratos in combat, they are not always aesthetically pleasing to everyone. If you find yourself with a piece of equipment that you cannot part with, but also cannot stand looking at, here is everything you need to know about God of WarL Ragnarök‘s transmog system.

How to edit your gear’s appearance in God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök‘s transmog and appearance editing system is very simple. To access the ability to transmog your gear, players only need to have their desired armor at max level. In God of War: Ragnarök, max level for any armor set is nine, so players only need to reach this threshold before being able to visually edit their armor.

Once your gear is fully leveled up, players can open up their armor menu, select the armor piece in question, and then click “Edit Appearance,” which shows once the armor is at max level. It should be noted that players are only able to change the armor’s appearance to another piece of armor that they have previously acquired. After selecting the appearance, confirm the change.

Without having to visit Brok and Sindri or requiring any extra materials, changing your gear’s appearance in God of War: Ragnarök is as simple as leveling up.