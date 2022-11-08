The difficulty is a massive part of single-player games which can either make things a rewarding challenge or turn the whole experience into a living hell. Because of this, knowing how to optimize the game to your desires is extremely important.

In God of War Ragnarök, when you start your game save you’ll be asked what difficulty you’d like the game to be set at. While this choice is important it’s not the end of the world as there are ways to adjust this once your story has begun.

Here is all you need to know so that you can optimize the difficulty in God of War Ragnarök on the go.

How to change difficulty in God of War Ragnarök

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studio

If you’re looking to change the difficulty in your save of God of War: Ragnarök, then this can be done through the settings menu. Here is a step-by-step guide so you can bring things up or down to a level appropriate for you.

First press the Menu button on your DualSense controller. Scroll down to Settings and select Gameplay. The first listing in this menu should be Difficulty. Simply scroll left or right to take your difficulty up or down.

The method of doing this is incredibly easy, but it is worth noting you cannot change your game to the God of War difficulty through this method. If you would like to try out the game at this, the hardest difficulty in the game then you’ll need to start a new game and select it from the get-go.

In total there are five difficulties, starting with the easiest, “Story,” and then getting harder from “Grace” to “Balance,” “No Mercy,” and the hardest: “God of War.”