How to arrange the statues at the Light Door in the Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarök

Sounds simple; and it is, with a little bit of effort.

As you make your way through the narrative of God of War Ragnarök, Kratos will eventually be on the lookout for Groa’s Shrine. Once you start making progress in this conquest, you are going to come across numerous puzzles, one of the most confusing ones being the light door puzzle.

You will enter a hall with two statues, one of them leaning awkwardly to one side, which you need to fix in order to open the light door and progress.

Doing just that is quite the task, however, but fortunately enough, we have the exact solution you’d need to solve this harrowing puzzle in God of War Ragnarök.

How to unlock the light door in the Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarök

After reaching the hall, you will notice that the purple crystal is placed on a statue on the left side. You need to move the Purple Crystal, for which you will need to head up on the platform.

Follow these steps exactly to unlock the light door in the Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarök:

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

Aim and order Atreus to shoot an arrow at the green glowing orb on the right side, causing it to explode.

The statue will break and tilt to the right side, after which you will need to use the Blades of Chaos to pull the statue to the left side.

Follow Atreus as he goes up on the newly revealed ledge.

Head to the right and use the grapple to make your way to the other side.

Go towards the statue on which the crystal is placed and you’ll notice the glowing green orb.

Have Atreus shoot an arrow at it to cause it to explode.

Throw the Axe at the plate to break the right wing of the statue.

With the Blades of Chaos, move the statue to the right side and equip the Axe

Fling the Axe on the Purple Crystal to reflect it on the plate, breaking the second wind of the statue.

Use the Blades of Chaos again to shift the statue to the left side once more to move the angle onto the Light Crystal.

Use the grapple to go to the other side and head toward the statue.

Stand on the right side of the statue and aim towards the Purple Crystal with your Leviathan Axe.

Fling the Axe at the Purple Crystal to reflect it on the Light Crystal, after which the light door will finally open.

Make sure you are well-prepared before making your way through the newly-opened light door, as you will come across a couple of enemies before fighting Alva, the Light Elf boss herself.