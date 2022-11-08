How long is God of War Ragnarök?

Having a strong story is important for any single-player game, and God of War Ragnarök is no exception. Fortunately, the story here is exceptional, but before you dedicate your time to playing through it, you might wonder, how long is it?

The length of games varies greatly across the board, and while it isn’t the longest game you’ve ever seen, God of War Ragnarök provides plenty to explore and enjoy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the length of God of War Ragnarök and how it differs depending on the style of gamer you are.

How long is God of War Ragnarok?

Image via Sony

Like many open-world titles, the length of the game will differ depending on what your goals are, however, if you’re simply after the story and nothing else, then you can complete God of War Ragnarök in around 20 hours.

As you’d expect, this time flies when you’re experiencing the epic story that flows perfectly from cutscene to gameplay. Having the story be bite-sized is going to be ideal for all gamers including those who may not have the time to explore the other side content in the game.

This being the case you’re only scratching the surface of this game if you stop there as outside of the main path is a wealth of exploration to be done during your story adventure, and even more that becomes available post-game.

If you’re looking at exploring side content in Ragnarök then you’ll probably get somewhere around 45 hours of gameplay; around the same as in in 2018’s God of War.