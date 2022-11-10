Guillermo del Toro’s God of War obsession has us dreaming of the upcoming Amazon show

Guillermo del Toro is an Academy Award-winning director with a love of the fantastical, horrific, and bizarre. That much should be apparent just in the one film that got him his Best Director award, The Shape of Water, which is a love story between a deaf woman and an anthropomorphic fish creature nestled into a Cold War-era spy thriller—completely normal stuff for del Toro.

Del Toro is also popular among many video game-adjacent communities for films like Hellboy, and he appeared himself in Hideo Kojima’s lauded 2019 game Death Stranding as the character Deadman. Suffice it to say, del Toro knows his way around video games, comic books, and nerd culture at large, so it probably didn’t come as a surprise to many people when del Toro tweeted out how he’s probably procrastinating on writing his next project by playing God of War: Ragnarok.

GOD OF WAR awaits… but I need to keep writing… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 10, 2022

You know what? We get it. The new God of War seems like it very well might end up being 2022’s game of the year and maintains a compelling narrative throughout, much like the 2018 reboot of the series. Add in some adventurous mixing of various ancient mythologies, a penchant for some magic, and some truly horrific creatures that Kratos and Atreus have to defeat in their journeys, and you’ve basically got yourself a del Toro film.

Wait a minute… del Toro God of War film?

It’s pure speculation and wishful thinking on our part, but the God of War series is supposed to be getting an Amazon series, and del Toro feels like the perfect person to direct it. His appreciation for folklore and fairytales is well-established with movies like Pan’s Labyrinth in his filmography, his recent Pinocchio collaboration with Netflix shows off his off-kilter animation chops with its stop-motion style, and in all things, del Toro has never been one to shy away from the grotesque and the violent. That’s kind of important for God of War.

For now, del Toro will probably just play the game and enjoy it like the rest of us. But we can dream, right?