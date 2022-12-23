God of War Ragnarök: Where to find the buried treasure in Goddess Falls | Under the Rainbow treasure location

God of War Ragnarök is full of side activities that are needed to be done in order to complete the game 100 percent.

Luckily for the players, most of these activities and distractions feel fun and fresh. With unique favors, collectibles, mini-boss encounters, and world-expanding artifacts and interactions, it is tough to get bored playing God of War Ragnarök.

One of those engaging activities is finding the Treasure Maps and the loot that the treasure itself holds.

Treasure Maps are more than thrilling to complete, while also being incredibly worth the time and effort. In most cases, they will grant you a bunch of pivotal resources that Kratos and Atreus need to upgrade their gear throughout the game.

There are a bunch of accessible realms in God of War Ragnarök, and almost all of them hold at least one Treasure Map and the Treasure itself. Some are simpler to find than others. The Treasure Map in Goddess Falls certainly isn’t among the easiest to find.

Where to find the buried treasure in Goddess Falls in God of War Ragnarök

To find the Treasure Map, you must follow the River Delta south to Noatun’s Garden. There’s a lore scroll in the corner outside the building on the left side of the area. Once you get it, you may embark further to search for the Treasure itself.

When you reach Goddess Falls, which is the last accessible area and dock down the River Delta, you’ll have to climb all the way to the top. When you’re going to be making one final jump before accessing the temple, look right at the river, and you should see the Treasure near the edge of the cliff.