Can you play God of War Ragnarök at 120fps?

After a long wait and a one-year delay, God of War Ragnarök is coming on Nov. 9, 2022. The sequel to the last God of War, released in 2018, the new title is set in Scandinavia and depicts the Norse mythology apocalypse, known as Ragnarök. It aims to be the last in the Norse era of the series as well.

Things have changed a little since the last game in the franchise came out, particularly with the release of the PlayStation 5 in late 2020. Though it is backward compatible with PlayStation 4 titles, this is the first God of War to be developed for the new console. And it does come with some enhancements.

So, if you’re planning to get the best resolution or the best frame rate possible before the release date, you should know exactly what to expect.

Can you play God of War Ragnarök at 120 fps?

Following a trend of new-gen games, God of War Ragnarök has four different options of resolution and framerate combinations, favoring the best graphics or the best performance. Two of those are High Frame Rate options, and they are only available for users of the PlayStation 5 with televisions that support HDMI 2.1. There are also two of the options that support 4K resolution.

Here are all the available modes, according to October 2022 reports from Press Start:

Favoring Resolution: 4K/30fps locked

Favoring Performance: 60fps locked

Favoring Resolution (High Frame Rate On): 4K/40fps locked

Favoring Performance (High Frame Rate On): unlocked, up to 120fps

The last two options, with High Frame Rate on, are the ones available only for PlayStation 5 users with HDMI 2.1-compatible televisions. Press Start’s report also specifies that so far, Performance mode with High Frame Rate mostly stays around 90fps to 100fps.