God of War: Ragnarök, like its many predecessors, is brimming with collectibles scattered across the nine realms. Many of these collectibles are small trinkets hidden throughout the world that contribute to an assortment of questlines. Thankfully, to help players sort through the hundreds of collectible items, God of War: Ragnarök tracks each possible collectible individually by area.

Modvitnir’s Rig collectibles are made up of a seemingly random assortment of chests, lore, buried treasure, and more. To obtain all the necessary items to complete Modvitnir’s Rig, players will require some abilities obtained only later in the main story’s progression. Due to this, players should wait until completing the game to pursue Modvitnir’s Rig.

Here are all the locations and everything you need to know about Modvitnir’s Rig.

All Modvitnir’s Rig collectible locations in God of War: Ragnarok

Modvitnir’s Rig only requires four collectibles to grab, relatively few when compared to other collectible questlines. These are the four separate collectibles, locations, and other details.

Legendary Chest

Players can find the Legendary Chest shortly after washing up on the shores of Modvitnir. Players should first climb the nearby cliff and take a right turn to climb onto another ledge. After climbing, players will be presented with a spinning wheel that can be hit with their Leviathan Axe. Jump across the ensuing ledge and climb around the next platform. Once you’ve reached the platform’s peak, the Legendary Chest will be found.

Lore Marker

After opening the Legendary Chest, turn to your right and grapple across by using the nearby crane. After reaching the new platform, turn to your right and look down. Here, you should see a small lizard creature and one of the large Lore stones.

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

Throw your ax at the lizard to slay it and hop down afterward to walk up to the Lore Marker. Interact with it to add it to your list of collectibles.

Mining Rig

After attaining the Lore Marker, retrace your steps back to the top ledge and throw your ax at the right side of the large crane across from you. This will cause another grapple interaction, which you can use your Blades of Chaos to swing across.

After crossing, players will be presented with a gold chain to climb to reach the top of the hulking rig. After defeating an enemy at the top of the rig, there will be a furnace-like area where players can interact and deactivate the large rig.

Fruits of Industry Buried Treasure Map

The final piece of the four collectibles is significantly more complex than the other locations. Players will pick up this quest at Dragon’s Beach, directly across from the now-destroyed rig. Follow the path and use your Blades of Chaos to swing across the gap to the left.

After this, you will find an Elder Wayfarer Spirit who will tell Kratos about buried treasure. Once you have the quest marker on your map, head north and follow the tunnel until you reach the location. Players will eventually come across something to pick up by several broken barrels.

You should now have the Buried Treasure Map and start the Fruits of Industry quest. Head back to the rig and climb up the first ledge and you should notice a glowing gold pulse on the ground. Interact with this glowing pulse to finish the mission and obtain the Petrified Bone and Luminous Alloy crafting components.