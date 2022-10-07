When will Nilou release in Genshin impact?

The wait is almost over.

First revealed this summer, Nilou’s release date is fast approaching Genshin Impact. She’s a dancer from Sumeru with a loving personality.

Following the release of several characters of the Dendro element, Nilou will use Hydro in combination with the other one.

Here’s when Nilou is set to release in Genshin Impact.

Nilou release date

In August, Nilou was revealed as a character who would be part of the 3.1 update.

This update was released on Sept. 27, but she will be a part of the update’s second phase. Players will have to wait for this part of the update to roll out to test out Nilou, alongside Albedo’s banner rerun.

Her precise release date has yet to be revealed. It’s unclear when the second phase will release. It should be soon, however.

Some players are pointing to the middle of October. By taking the developer’s usual schedule for character banners into consideration, Nilou should release on Oct. 14 alongside Albedo’s rerun, who would be replaced by other banners on Nov. 2.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.