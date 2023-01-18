This puzzle is more challenging to solve than the other Domain's.

Genshin Impact players are in for a treat since Patch 3.4 has introduced a lot of new content to discover. Between new characters, areas, puzzles, bosses, and TCG cards, there is something new for everyone.

Two new Domains joined the game in the latest area, the Desert of Hadramaveth. While the City of Deceased is easy to unlock, the puzzle required to solve to unlock the Fane of Panjvahe domain might be more challenging.

Here’s a guide on how to unlock the Fane of Panjvahe domain in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock and clear Fane of Panjvahe domain in Genshin Impact

The Domain is submerged in the sand, and you can see it by simply gliding below the cliff or on the ground if you’re coming from the south. You’ll see a puzzle with Weathered Obelisks and a Seelie not far from there, as well as another one towards the other side. This puzzle must be solved to unlock the Fane of Panjvahe Domain.

How to unlock the Fane of Panjvahe domain

Guiding the West Seelie

To solve Weathered Obelisk puzzles, you must hit them until you get the same symbol as the referred Obelisks. It might seem very simple at first, as every corresponding Obelisk stands just behind the other one.

The Seelie will bring a bit more spice, however. It floats, passing from Obelisk to Obelisk, and changes the symbol as if it was hit each time she passes them. If you’re hitting those endlessly and get the right symbol, you might not have time to get all of them right before the Seelie messes your work up and forces you to start over.

To unlock that puzzle, you can remember in which order the symbols change, so the Seelie unlocks them by itself. If you want the Seelie to hit Obelisks two times before hitting the right symbols, here’s the configuration you need to set up:

When the Seelie puts the three symbols on the Obelisk, hit them one by one to get the symbol you want, starting from the Obelisk furthest from the Seelie (to get more time). You should have time to hit the three before the Seelie changes the order one more time. When it’s done, it’ll stop and you’ll be able to guide it to the Domain’s door.

Guiding the East Seelie

You’ll find the second Seelie hidden behind a machine. Simply defeat it to unlock the Domain.

How to clear the Fane of Panjvahe domain

Even though you don’t especially want the artifacts the Domain rewards, the additional first-completion items are worth clearing it. They include 40 Primogems. The recommended level to clear it is 80 and the recommended elements are Dendro and Electro.

This is due to a bonus granting more Electro damage when Spread or Aggravate reactions are triggered. Here’s the list of enemies you’ll encounter inside:

Eremites

Primal Constructs

There’s only one room in the Domain. You’ll have to defeat waves of Enemies. After 12 enemies are defeated, you’ll complete the Domain and earn its first-time completion rewards.