This is the main questline from the Desert of Hadramaveth.

The Desert of Hadramaveth is Genshin Impact’s latest area introduced with Patch 3.4 to welcome the 2023 year. It’s the most treacherous part of the desert, with its tunnels with traps, collapsing platforms, and sandstorms.

It also introduces a lot of new puzzles that will make many players scratch their heads. Many of them will be encountered by completing the area’s main questline, The Dirge of Bilqis.

When encountering Jeht, you will embark on a new adventure to explore more abandoned ruins with strange devices and secrets to unveil.

At one point, she’ll ask you to open the gate after you’ve entered the temple’s first main room. Here’s how to do it.

How to open the gate in The Dirge of Bilqis Genshin Impact quest

To enter the temple, you’ll be introduced to new Runes that can dismiss sand piles, unlocking devices and doors. Remember this mechanic because it’ll be essential to progress further through the quest.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To open the gate, you’ll need to tinker with one of them again. You might be confused when trying to interact with it, but not seeing any command pop up.

You can then start to explore the room, searching for hidden mechanisms to unlock. You’ll find one chest and a time trial to complete, but that won’t help you in opening the gate.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To progress to the next step, you’ll have to activate this device—a bigger version of the Rune Mechanism you’ve seen before. You can’t interact with it, however.

The solution is less subtle: you have to hit it to make it change directions. Hit it two times to make the Rune face the door. It will dissipate the big sand pile and allow you to progress through the gate.

You’ll see more of them in the next hallway, so don’t hesitate to hit them to unlock the other steps of the quest, and also to find hidden treasures.