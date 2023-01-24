How to find the secret fishing spot under Genshin Impact’s deserted area

Genshin Impact’s 3.4 update added one more fishing point in Sumeru’s deserted area. The new region introduced various new fish and nine fishing spots, but the latest Desert of Hadramaveth expansion had the 10th hidden below the sands.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Currently, there are three fishing spots in Sumeru’s Desert areas, including the hidden one. Two are located in the Land of Lower Setekh and one in the Desert of Hadramaveth, behind Mt. Damavand. Compared to other regions in Teyvat, the deserted area of Sumeru has fewer fishing spots considering the low amount of body of water there. Players can recognize if a body of water has a fishing spot by the presence of ripples in the water and multicolored fish.

During the World Quest of The Dirge of Bilqis, players will come across an underground river flowing through the ancient ruins of the desert. Between canyons and green areas, the river forms a small pond deep enough for some of the most coveted Sumeru fish there are.

Screengrab via miHoYo

If players head to the fishing spot during the day they could find Sandstorm Anglers, True Fruit Anglers, Halcyon Jade Axe Marlins, and Lazurite Axe Marlins. While heading there at night rewards them with Sunset Cloud Anglers, Halcyon Jade Axe Marlins, and Lazurite Axe Marlins.

To reach the hidden fishing spot, players will have to teleport to the underground teleport in the area first. To unlock it they will just have to follow the main quest of The Dirge of Bilqis.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Once they arrive in the underground caves, players will find a river below them. Once they jump from the small cliff to the water and grass area, they will have to follow the course of the river all the way to the left. The river will then jump into a pond through a waterfall where the fishing spot is located.

Screengrab via miHoYo Screengrab via miHoYo

This fishing spot is particularly difficult to loot due to the presence of various monsters nearby. Without scaring the fish away, players will have to clear the small grass area to where they can fish before casting the hook into the water.