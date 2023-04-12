While the last area of Sumeru has been introduced alongside Genshin Impact‘s Patch 3.6, players are already looking ahead with the upcoming new region of Fontaine, which has yet to be given a release window.

A new Fontaine character has appeared with that latest update, but players can have a hard time finding him. He’ll give them the An Artist Adrift quest, which can be easily completed to be rewarded 30 Primogems.

It’ll also offer precious Sumeru Reputation Points when completed for Genshin fans who’re willing to complete the whole region’s exploration.

Here is how to find the ‘An Artist Adrift’ quest and clear it in Genshin Impact.

How to find An Artist Adrift quest in Genshin Impact

You might walk near Julien, the NPC from Fontaine that will give you the quest, but you can have trouble actually finding him. The area’s main quest, Khvarena of Good and Evil, will take you close to him, but you will walk further above him and he might not even appear on your minimap if you’re not coming close enough.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can find Julien by teleporting to the Purification Spring Domain, and then walking to the cliffs on the West. There are three levels of the environment at that place, and you’ll have to fall off to the lowest one and get your feet in the water. Then, you’ll be able to follow the water to find him.

You’ll see Julien struggling at the bank of a river. You’ll give him food to get him back on his feet and he’ll guide you through the quest. You can get 30 Primogems and a few other items as rewards.

Screenshot via HoYoverse

How to complete An Artist Adrift quest in Genshin Impact

After healing Julien, you’ll accompany him to his camp. But it won’t end there: he’ll ask you to get back his stuff that was scattered all around the Coast, too.

So you’ll have to go look for them and use Sorush to get to the center of the Coast place with the Dendroculus hanging on top of the luggage. With Sorush, you can pick up the floating star and place it near the Dendroculus to get it and the luggage beneath it.

You’ll have to fend off some Hilichurls while picking them up and get back to Julien, where he’ll give you rewards for your trouble.