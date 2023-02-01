Genshin Impact players criticize increasing difficulty in Spiral Abyss’ last floor, call it ‘hell’

A new season has started in the Spiral Abyss, Genshin Impact‘s endgame content. The ninth to twelfth floors have been adjusted, welcoming new monsters and new buffs.

Those repeatable floors are incredibly difficult. Their rewards are also valuable, however. Players get 50 Primogems by Chamber cleared, and each floor has three of them, which means they can get 600 Primogems in total at each reset.

It’s even the most efficient way to farm those in the game, alongside Daily Commissions. Clearing the Abyss’ last floor is not easy, however, and it can take hours of practice, as well as more farming to gear up characters. To get the maximum rewards, players also need to get all stars of the level by earning a good score.

Over the last few months, however, HoYoverse has been increasing the last floor’s difficulty with each season. And today, with the release of the Abyss’ new season, many players have been complaining about how the floor has become “hell” to clear.

“I appreciate hoyo introducing higher difficulty enemies for the new area but the combination in the current abyss is a disaster,” wrote a user on a Reddit thread.

Players mainly criticized the second Chamber of Floor 12. In the second’s last half fight, players must defeat three Kenkis at the same time. They feature gigantic AoE attacks that impair the players hit. In addition, players have to clear the previous fight when they give up the second half.

They only have small time windows to hit them, and one attack can one-shot the character due to crowd control applied to them.

Many players said they tried to clear the floor, but didn’t bother with earning maximum Stars due to the extreme difficulty. “I’m content with 33 Stars, 50 primos isn’t worth my sanity,” wrote a user.

Others argued that those bosses were rewarding to beat, though. They compared it to last month’s boss, which was heavily criticized by the community. “To be honest, I’ll take that three Kenkis than the Wolflord any day,” commented a player.

The Wolflord features challenging mechanics to counter. Many called the fight “boring” due to the waiting times required to hit it. It includes many flying animations and a frustrating shield phase that forces players to deal enormous amounts of damage in short time windows.

Are Primogems enough to reward the Spiral Abyss grind in Genshin Impact?

Although hardcore content is rewarding when cleared, players have been asking for different rewards not to make Spiral Abyss meaningless at one point.

Primogems are the main reason why players will bother doing the fight in the first place. But the last floor doesn’t feature more rewards than the previous ones, which can be frustrating for players who’re willing to put the effort into clearing the game’s hardest content.

In addition, the difficulty requires bringing at least two teams of perfectly geared-up characters. Between talents, weapons, levels, and RNG-stat-based artifacts, very few free-to-play users can bring a sufficiently equipped team to the fight.

It looks like if the difficulty of Spiral Abyss’ last floors keeps increasing, players won’t do that content anymore if they don’t get other kinds of “prestige” rewards to make them more rewarding. It’s unclear how HoYoverse plans the Spiral Abyss’ future, however, as high-end content isn’t Genshin Impact‘s main focus.