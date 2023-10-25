Genshin Impact characters refuse to take dying seriously—and the results are hilarious

There’s nothing worse than watching one of your beloved Genshin Impact characters fall on the battlefield, but their reactions might make it all worth it and may even cause you to want to allow them to perish just so you can hear what they have to say about it.

Once you got a good team going, you probably stopped seeing your characters die as often—if ever. I can’t recall the last time one of my Teyvat recruits was defeated in battle, but it turns out there’s some incredible content hidden away in the characters’ dying voice lines.

One Traveler shared what they believe to be the funniest voice line yet on Oct. 24. This line is from Genshin’s newest five-star recruit Wriothesley, who proclaims, “Instead of going big, guess I’m going home…” as he is defeated in battle.

All characters have a couple of voice lines they may deliver in different situations and most of them have three of four possible dying lines. Wriothesley actually has another silly one, which is “I have…no objections.”

Some voice lines are funnier than others, but across all playable characters, the vast majority have at least one ludicrous dying voice line prepared for whenever they fall in battle.

Klee has a kind of tragically funny one where she proclaims, “Yay, I did it! Oh wait, no I didn’t…” before fading into oblivion. She might also opt for a less tragic but still silly option like “I wanna go home now…” or “No fair!” instead.

Upon being defeated, the ever-vigilant workaholic Kirara will be worried that “Customers…are still waiting…” or she’ll say “I’m gonna get fired…” because she’s more worried about her job than being eliminated, apparently.

Kamisato Ayato is one of the worst culprits of all as he delivers water-themed puns to complement his Hydro skillset. If he falls in battle, Ayato has a couple of different dying lines he might utter like “But the plan…was watertight…” or “I’m feeling a little washed-out…”—and it kind of feels like he deserves it due to how bad these puns are.

I’ll never be able to take Ayato seriously again. Image via miHoYo

And if one of his teammates is about to die, Ayato somehow gets even more bold and ridiculous by saying “Pace yourself before you erase yourself.”

In some situations, voice lines are incredibly important to the storyline, as is the case with Neuvillette’s max-level voice line that hides a huge Genshin lore spoiler. But when it comes to the character’s dying lines, it’s all about some simple goofy dialogue that perfectly showcases their personalities.

Venti has one of the strangest lines of all with a “womp womp” like sound you really just have to hear for yourself to comprehend. Meanwhile, Rosaria is happy to finally get a rest as she says “At least…no more…work” when perishing.

Tartaglia (Childe) lives for the thrill of battle, and he chooses to spend his last moments letting the enemy know this by saying “I’m…quite impressed…” since he finally found an opponent capable of besting him—or he might simply say “Drat!” instead.

Liyue’s own rockstar Xinyan packs three ridiculous dying lines, which are all her being upset that she couldn’t finish playing her music before being defeated. She might say “Didn’t make it…to the chorus…,” “Went…out of tune…,” or “The beat’s all… messed up.”

I’m not saying you should start letting your Genshin characters die to hear what they have to say about it, but I’m also not saying you shouldn’t. After all, it’s clear the devs got a laugh out of creating these lines, so there’s no reason you can’t too.

