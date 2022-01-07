You can earn a free Nemesis skin in Smite right now through Prime Gaming

The best kind of in-game cosmetic is one you don’t have to pay for.

Right now through Prime Gaming, you can earn a new Nemesis skin for Smite.

Unlock World Tour Nemesis this month with your @PrimeGaming subscription!



Claim Now ⚡ https://t.co/F1q1jx7S8y pic.twitter.com/FXcJ5IvOqO — SMITE (@SMITEGame) January 6, 2022

You’ll only want to claim this skin if you’re prepared to rock. World Tour Nemesis depicts the Greek goddess of vengeance decked out in ’80s style rocker gear while wielding a literal ax of a guitar. The classic sword Nemesis uses to assassinate her opponents is now half ax, half guitar, and all metal.

If you’ve never claimed a skin through Prime Gaming, don’t worry. All you need is an Amazon Prime account. Assuming you have Amazon Prime, the first thing you’ll need to do is navigate to this page. Once there, you’ll see the World Tour Nemesis skin art with a button that says “Claim Now.”

After you click “Claim Now,” if you’re Prime Gaming and Smite accounts are already connected, that’s all you’ll need to do. If not, you’ll be prompted on-screen to connect the accounts. If you play on PC, you’ll have the option to connect through Steam. Console players will be able to connect Prime Gaming to their respective console-based Smite account.

Once your accounts are connected and you’ve successfully claimed the skin, you’ll be able to head into Smite to rock your opponent’s world with World Tour Nemesis.