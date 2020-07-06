Xbox will showcase upcoming next-gen games on July 23

Microsoft’s showcase of upcoming Xbox games will go live on July 23, the company announced today.

Starting with a pre-show featuring Geoff Keighley on YouTube at 10am CT, the show will kick off an hour later at 11am CT. It’ll be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Xbox.com.

Microsoft first announced a showing of its games in May but only with a window of July. Now we know that the event will take place in a little over two weeks.

What we don’t know is exactly what will be shown, but a number of first-party Xbox titles are expected, like Halo Infinite. Some Xbox Series X launch titles might be on the docket, too.

Other possible games that could be shown off are Senua’s Saga: Hellblade III, Scorn, and Scarlet Nexus. The show might also include third-party titles like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Madden NFL 21.

The Xbox Games Showcase goes live on July 23 at 11am CT, so be sure to tune in to see what’s coming this holiday season and beyond.