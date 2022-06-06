Xbox to host ‘Showcase Extended’ next week

Following Microsoft’s announcement of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in April, Xbox has confirmed that an Xbox Games Showcase Extended will be happening two days after the first event.

As seen in the company’s latest blog post, the extended broadcast will take place on Tuesday, June 14 at 12pm CT. It’ll be broadcast in English, Latin America Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French, as well as additional languages that will be announced within a week.

Xbox pointed out that the extended showcase will see “new trailer and deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and speak with some of your favorite game creators.” Xbox also confirmed that it will be a 90-minute show.

The main Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, on the other hand, will be streamed on Sunday, June 12, at 12pm CT. It’ll be available in over 30 languages and “will feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.” The showcase is also expected to provide more details “about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem.”

Viewers all around the world can tune in to the showcase by signing up for the Xbox FanFest Watch Party, which you can access on the official Xbox website. An in-person Xbox FanFest is also taking place in Los Angeles, California, Madrid, Spain, Toronto, Canada and Melbourne, Australia.

Both the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and Xbox Games Showcase Extended will be streamed on the official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok platforms of Xbox.