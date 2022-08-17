Xbox drops hint that Death Stranding may be coming to Game Pass

Xbox has recently tweeted out an image of scenery that gamers almost immediately picked up as a screenshot of an area from Death Stranding.

Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions recently announced their partnership with Xbox in June, and Kojima is developing his next game for the Xbox. Now that the two are working together closely, it makes sense that Kojima’s latest hit, Death Stranding, should come to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox teased that it might be coming with a new profile picture which gamers pointed out was from the game, meaning that it is possible Death Stranding will be coming to Game Pass, opening the game up to many new players who won’t have to pay an additional fee past their subscription in order to try the game out.

sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 16, 2022

Some folks are hesitant to believe that this will be the case since Death Stranding was originally a PlayStation exclusive and seemingly still hold the rights to the game, but it certainly wouldn’t be the first PlayStation exclusive to make its way to the Xbox. Solar Ash and Maquette both launched as PS4 and PS5 exclusives and are slated to join the service.

The game is already on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, which are the typical platforms PlayStation games come to after they’ve had their time on PlayStation consoles. Death Stranding released in 2019 to critical acclaim, and it recently came to the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription as one of the games included in that tier.

Although Kojima and Xbox are partners, it’s still possible that the game never makes it to the Game Pass service, but with the most recent hint Xbox dropped in conjunction with the recent partnership, it has fans hopeful that the game will come to Game Pass sometime soon.