Xbox Cloud Gaming will allow players to stream game library from cloud

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will likely see a new feature this year, allowing them to stream games they own outside of the Game Pass library through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

As reported by The Verge, Microsoft plans to allow Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream their own game library later this year. Xbox Wire editor-in-chief Will Tuttle confirmed that it is Microsoft’s “intent to roll out the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play, from the cloud, select games they already own or have purchased outside the Xbox Game Pass library.”

Streaming games outside the Xbox Game Pass library is a significant benefit most subscribers would enjoy. Players could potentially enjoy dozens of other titles they own without having a physical disc or installing a digital copy, as they can enjoy it directly from the cloud. It is unclear which games would be included in this service, but it is a significant benefit nonetheless.

This concept was supposed to come out in 2020 but never came to fruition. It’s clear it is still in the pipeline, though, and hopefully, it will appear before the end of 2022.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is expanding to Argentina and New Zealand today, and a new Xbox TV app is coming to Samsung’s smart TVs this month. Xbox Game Demos are also reportedly coming soon, adding another feature to the ever-expanding Xbox Game Pass service. If you’ve considered subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass, now is an excellent time.