WoW player speedruns Torghast, clears layer 8 in under 5 minutes

Torghast, Tower of the Damned might be a long and arduous grind for some World of Warcraft players but for Smalldough, it’s a walk in the park.

Smalldough, who plays a Blood Elf Demon Hunter on the European servers, completed a layer eight run in a blazingly four minutes and 50 seconds yesterday, beating the previous record on popular speedrunning website Speedrun.com.

The player ran The Upper Reaches wing in Torghast, using speed items like Cracked Radinax Control Gem—which summons a space surfboard for 20 seconds—to their advantage.

Smalldough also made use of Frenzywing, an Anima Power that gives Demon Hunter’s Fel Rush a one second recharge time for the next minute and a half, enabling him to zoom through the layer.

Throughout the run, Smalldough cut as many corners as possible, picking up the bare minimum available Anima Orbs, and avoiding enemies whenever possible.

Even despite Smalldough’s lightning-quick run, however, there’s still room for improvement. His Cracked Radinax Control Gem malfunctioned on floor five, increasing the run by a few precious seconds.