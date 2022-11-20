Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘V’ as the second letter

Wordle may seem like an easy game, but it is common for players to need help. After all, each day has a new secret word to be unraveled with different difficulties.

If you’re trying to look for the best ways to guarantee a Wordle win on a daily basis, the most recommended strategy is to use words that contain the most common letters among Wordle responses.

Many searches have already been done by different sources and one of the most relevant ones is the ranking of Wordle’s best initial words made by the New York Times assistant, WordleBot. According to him, the best words to start with are “CRANE,” “SLATE,” “TRACE,” “SLANT,” “CRATE,” and “CARTE.”

If you’ve already used your first attempts and could only find the letter “V” in the correct position, here is a list of words with “V” in the second position to help you find the rest of the hints.

Five-letter words with ‘V’ as the second letter to try on Wordle